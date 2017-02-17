WV Power Job Fair

CHARLESTON, WV (February 1, 2017) – The West Virginia Power will hold their annual job fair on Saturday, February 25, 2017, in the Macy’s Court at Charleston Town Center. The team is seeking game day employees for the upcoming season. The job fair will begin at 10:00 A.M. and will run until 2:00 P.M. National anthem auditions will follow the job fair from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M.

“Our game day employees are an extremely important part of what we do at Appalachian Power Park,” said Ken Fogel, the Executive Vice President of the West Virginia Power. “Customer service is a key component during every game and we are looking for individuals that will take pride in working for the West Virginia Power.”

Potential employees will fill out applications and the front office staff will do interviews on the spot during the job fair. Open positions for the 2017 season include concessions staff, promotions, production, ticket takers, ushers and in the Power box office. The club is also looking for performers to serve as the team’s mascot during games.

“We normally have had all types of applicants during the job fair,” Fogel stated. “We will interview students seeking summer employment and those looking for supplemental income. We will talk with individuals looking to get back on their feet, people seeking a second job and retirees. We want people who want to work at Appalachian Power Park.”

At the conclusion of the job fair, national anthem auditions will be held on stage at Macy’s Court from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. All musicians and singers are encouraged to tryout. Musicians can play an instrument while all singers will audition a cappella.

For more information on the job fair or auditions, contact the Power front office at (304) 344-2287.