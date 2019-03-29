WV GOLD RUSH!

West Virginia Gold Rush returns April 1-6, 2019!

We turned the rivers gold during the first West Virginia Gold Rush. In 2019, Gold Rush will be back with more trout, more stocking locations and more chances for you to strike gold!

During this week of special stockings, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will release 40,000 golden rainbow trout at more than 55 lakes and streams around the state, including several state parks. DNR also is planning a big release for April 6, 2019.

Gold Rush is a perfect opportunity to catch the treasured golden rainbow trout, introduce friends and family to sport fishing or enjoy a relaxing getaway. So, start planning your trip today!

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE EXCITING INFORMATION