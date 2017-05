WV Girls Softball Scores

CLASS AAA (Field 2)



Wednesday (May 24)

Game 1: 10 a.m. — George Washington (19-7) vs. John Marshall (25-4)

Game 2: (30 minutes after Game 1) — Washington (20-3) vs. Hurricane (33-1)

Game 3: 5 p.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 4: (30 minutes after of Game 3) — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

CLASS AA (Field 1)

Wednesday (May 24)

Game 1: 9:45 a.m. — Wyoming East (23-4) vs. Oak Glen (22-8)

Game 2: (30 minutes after Game 1) — Herbert Hoover (24-5) vs. Chapmanville (23-3)

Game 3: 4:45 p.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 4: (30 minutes after Game 3) — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2



CLASS A (Field 3)

Wednesday (May 24)

Game 1: 9:30 a.m. — Fayetteville (17-16) vs. Wheeling Central (23-6)

Game 2: (30 minutes after Game 1) — Moorefield (28-7) vs. Sherman (15-10)

Game 3: 4:30 p.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 4: (30 minutes after Game 3) — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2