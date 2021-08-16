WV Fox Trot 2021

The 9th Annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research is scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Capitol Market in Charleston, WV.

The Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research is back in 2021 on a new date – Saturday, September 18 – at Capitol Market. This year’s event will follow Covid-19 protocols from the city of Charleston and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. For those who are unable or wish to not attend in-person we will be offering virtual options.

Last year’s event raised over $42,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Over the eight years of the race, the Fox Trot has raised more than $385,000 for Parkinson’s research. The 5K race and walk begins at Capitol Market and weaves its way through the Charleston’s East End to the picturesque State Capitol Complex and then back.

Every participant will receive a race t-shirt and trophies will be awarded in both the “overall” and “age group” categories. Come and see if you can win one of our Marty McFox Bobblehead Trophies awarded to both our overall and age group winners.

Please note that the Capitol Market Green Chili Shootout will be held on a different weekend – Saturday, September 4 – but still part of the proceeds will benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation.