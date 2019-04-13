WQBE Spring Break to Myrtle Beach!

Spirit Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from Yeager Airport again this year, and the first flight of the season is May 4th! The WQBE Rabbit wants to send you and a friend to Myrtle Beach this year for FREE! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of round trip airline tickets to Myrtle Beach!

We’ll announce the winner on Monday Morning, April 29 on the Morning Air Show!

The first Spirit flight of the season from Yeager Airport is Saturday, May 4th, and will run through September 4th.

Stop by the Ticket Counter at Yeager Airport for great deals on flights, often with lower prices than those available online. The ticket counter is NOW OPEN, Monday – Friday 10am-2pm. They do not accept cash this year.

Spirit Airlines offers nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach, and direct flights to Fort Lauderdale, FL and San Jose, Costa Rica.

When you buy your tickets at the airport, you can also enter to win a new beach mat to take on vacation!

For more information on Spirit Flights from Yeager Airport, visit yeagerairport.com.

Don’t forget to follow Yeager Airport on Facebook!