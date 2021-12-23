WQBE Christmas Unwrapped 2021

WQBE Christmas Unwrapped

Christmas 2021

December 24th at Noon – December 25th at 1pm

Join us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for WQBE Christmas Unwrapped– Our very own Christmas Special! It’s a collection of stories from all of us here at WQBE; Jeff Jeffries, Jr., Ed Roberts, Kidd Conley, Jason Murphy, and Bob Hamilton, hosted by Matt Kaiser. We’ll share with you some of our favorite Christmas stories and memories, and some of our favorite Christmas songs too!

If you can’t join us on-air, you can stream the entire show anytime below!

Merry Christmas from all of us at 97.5 WQBE!