WQBE Christmas Unwrapped 2020

Christmas Eve, 12/24/2020 Noon-2p

Christmas Day, 12/25/2020 Noon-2p

2020 has been such a strange year, but the holidays are finally here! This year, we wanted to celebrate the holiday in a big way– with our very own Christmas Special! Join WQBE’s Matt Kaiser as he talks to all of the WQBE staff– Jeff, Jr., Ed, Kidd, Jason, & Bob. They’ll tell some Christmas stories and share with you some of their favorite Christmas music! Merry Christmas from all of us here at WQBE!