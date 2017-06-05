Wonder Woman breaks records at the Weekend Box Office! #WQBENightShow

DC Comics FINALLY has a hit movie that critics and audiences can agree on. “Wonder Woman” had a $100.5 million opening weekend. And that gives Patty Jenkins the record for biggest opening weekend for a female director.

That drops Sam Taylor-Johnson to second with the $85 million for “Fifty Shades of Grey” in 2015 . . . and Catherine Hardwicke is now in third for “Twilight”, which opened with $69.6 million back in 2008.

She’s followed by Elizabeth Banks, whose “Pitch Perfect 2” scored $69.2 million in 2015 . . . and Jennifer Yuh Nelson with “Kung Fu Panda 2”, which had a $47.6 million opening weekend in 2011.

After just its first weekend, “Wonder Woman” is also the highest-grossing female-led comic book superhero movie of all time. Of course it doesn’t have much competition.

Jennifer Garner’s “Elektra” made a total of $24.4 million in 2005, and Halle Berry’s “Catwoman” made $40.2 million in 2004. Even Scarlett Johansson’s “Ghost in the Shell” only made $40.5 million earlier this year.

( Credit Complete Sheet )