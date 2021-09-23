WIN TICKETS TO GRITTS FARM

Listen to win a family 4 pack of tickets to Gritt’s Fun Farm!

Gritt’s Farm invites the whole family of Toddlers & Tiny Tots, Gramps & Grannies, and folks of all

ages to visit Gritt’s Fun Farm, a 6-week fall event, Sept. 18th – Oct. 31, 2021 at Gritt’s Farm of Buffalo,

West Virginia. Experience over 20 family fun attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch,

apple cannons, slides, corn maze that salutes the 50th Anniversary of John Denver’s tune, “Country

Roads”, tasty seasonal & crowd-favorite treats, games, goats, & more! Gritt’s Fun Farm features NEW

attractions this year, including an Adventure Course & Gigantic Puzzles that put hand-eye coordination

to the test!

Fun Farm tickets are available online only at tickets.grittsfarm.com.

Gritt’s Fun Farm General Public Hours of Operation are as follows Sept. 18th – Oct. 31st, 2021:

Fridays: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sundays: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

At Gritt’s Farm, the health and safety of our employees & guests remain our top priority. Timed ticket

entries have been enhanced for the 2021 Fun Farm season in order to limit daily capacity and minimize crowds. Gritt’s Farm continues to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of West Virginia COVID-19 Guidelines. Gritt’s Farm offers the following ticket options for the 2021 Fun Farm season, available at tickets.grittsfarm.com: General Admission = $14.75 per person Saturdays/Sundays & $12.75 Fridays; Children 2 & Under = FREE; Gramps & Grannies = $8.75; Organization Outings (Businesses, Organizations, Churches) = $12.75; Season Passes = $34.00. Book a Fun Farm Birthday Party, Company Event, or School Field Trip at grittsfarm.com/funfarm. Gritt’s Farm Sunflower fields will be open Sept. 18th & 19th with the purchase of a Fun Farm General Admission Ticket or Season Pass.

NEW this year! Gritt’s Farm offers Fun Farm Activity Cards to pre-purchase & save on Fun Farm eats &

attractions prior to arrival. Professional Photographer Season Passes & Single-Day Passes are available

for photographers seeking picture-perfect fall photo locations at Gritt’s Fun Farm. Details & passes

available at tickets.grittsfarm.com.

Gritt’s Fun Farm is located at 864 Gritt Rd. Buffalo, WV 25033.

For additional Fun Farm information, email events@grittsfarm.com or call 304.937.2565 (ext. 2).