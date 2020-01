The Big Game is just days away! And the best way to enjoy the BIG GAME is on a new BIG SCREEN TV. 65 Inch Magnavox 4K UHD HD TV. Now this is how you do it!

Listen for chances to call in and qualify to win. Plus watch for locations this weekend to stop by and register. Next Friday, 1/31/20, The Morning Air Show will randomly select a winner just in time for the BIG GAME!

WIN A BIG SCREEN 4 THE BIG GAME from 97.5 WQBE!