Will “Rocky 4” Villain Ivan Drago Be in “Creed 2”?

The awesome thing about “Creed” was that yeah, it was technically a “Rocky” movie, but it didn’t wallow too much in nostalgia. It was a NEW chapter in the saga. It moved FORWARD.

But SYLVESTER STALLONE might want to abandon that strategy for the sequel, because he’s been dropping hints about the return of IVAN DRAGO, the Russian villain from “Rocky 4”. He was played by DOLPH LUNDGREN, of course.

Which is either just a cheap, soap opera ploy . . . or makes total sense, since Drago is the man who KILLED Apollo Creed.

Stallone’s been posting some pictures of Drago with the hashtag “Creed 2” . . . including one that shows him facing off with Apollo’s son, Adonis Creed. It’s captioned, “History will always repeat itself in one form or another, just got to be ready! . . . Sins of the Father.”

It seems crazy that Drago could fight the young Creed, since Lundgren is 59 and MICHAEL B. JORDAN is 30. But hey, didn’t Rocky fight a young guy in “Rocky Balboa”?

There’s also the possibility that Drago has a SON . . . and the KIDS face off. Or maybe Stallone is just trying to see if he can get someone interested in this idea. Obviously, nothing is official at this point.

( SlashFilm.Com )