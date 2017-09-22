“It” Will Pass “The Exorcist” as the Highest-Grossing Horror Movie of All Time

“It” is about to break another record . . . for the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Fittingly, the current title holder is “The Exorcist”, which made $193 million when it came out in 1973.

Then it made another $39.9 million on director’s cut releases in 2000 and 2010, for a total of $232.9 million.

But “It” had grossed $228.4 million as of Tuesday night, so there’s no question it’s going to take the record. It may have even done so last night, but those numbers aren’t available yet.

“It” is also expected to be only the fourth R-rated movie to pass the $300 million mark in the U.S. The other three are “The Passion of the Christ”, “Deadpool”, and “American Sniper”.

