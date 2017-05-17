Will Carrie Underwood return to Idol? #WQBENightShow

Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert could join Katy Perry on the “American Idol” judges’ panel. And Ryan Seacrest is reportedly close to a deal to return as host. None of this is official yet. Hopefully, there will be concrete details when ABC announces its fall schedule later today.

FULL STORY: CARRIE UNDERWOOD and ADAM LAMBERT are rumored to be in talks to join KATY PERRY as judges on “American Idol”. “Us Weekly” claims that Chris Daughtry is also in the running, but “Variety” says that’s not true.

RYAN SEACREST is also closing in on a deal to return as host . . . supposedly. Hopefully, ABC will offer some concrete details when it reveals its fall schedule later today.

Meanwhile, a Fox executive was asked about losing “Idol” to ABC . . . and she said , quote, “It’s obviously a tough one for us. It feels bad knowing it’s coming back on another network.”

She also said it feels, quote, “extremely fraudulent” to bring the show back so soon, after they hyped Season 15 as the show’s farewell season just LAST YEAR.

She added, quote, “We spent $25 million sending the message that it was the farewell season and fans responded.”

