WE WERE RICH – RUNAWAY JUNE
Those of us who have a few years on us…this song reminds us of just how good we had it!
Reynold’s wrap, old rabbit ears
TV tray, back in the day
We’d watch the Wonder Years
Oh Wagneer, wood panel doors
We wore out our old jeans
That were faded from the store
And that old couch
We’d pull the cushions off if we found 50 cents
We’d go crazy, we thought We Were Rich
Hmm
One bathroom sink, we’d all take turns
Once a week, go out to eat for pizza after church
And that old church, red carpet floors
Same old navy paisley tie Daddy always wore
And we’d sing hymns
They’d pass a plate when it was time to give
They’d put in a twenty, I thought We Were Rich
We didn’t have it all but we all thought we did
And Mama always said that we were blessed and I believed her
I never thought the grass was greener
On the other side of our old chain link fence
Yeah, We Were Rich
Hmm
I never saw New York, never took a plane
Once a year we’d drive out to the nearest KOA
And we’d light a fire (we’d light a fire)
Stare at the stars (stare at the stars)
And play flashlight tag with the people in the tent there next to ours
Time of our lives, we had a much as all the other kids
Maybe that’s why we thought We Were Rich
We didn’t have it all but we all thought we did
And I remember Mama saying we’re blessed and I believed her
I never thought the grass was greener
On the other side of our old chain link fence
Yeah, We Were Rich
Got a few more dollars in my pocket
Since the day I left that cotton town
And back there they all think I made it
God knows I’d trade it
For everything we had in that house
‘Cause We Were Rich
Yeah, We Were Rich
We didn’t have it all but we all thought we did
And Mama always said that we were blessed and I believed her
I never thought the grass was greener
On the other side of our old chain link fence
Yeah, We Were Rich
Yeah, We Were Rich
Uh, We Were Rich
Yeah, We Were Rich
Hmm