WE WERE RICH – RUNAWAY JUNE

Those of us who have a few years on us…this song reminds us of just how good we had it!

Reynold’s wrap, old rabbit ears

TV tray, back in the day

We’d watch the Wonder Years

Oh Wagneer, wood panel doors

We wore out our old jeans

That were faded from the store

And that old couch

We’d pull the cushions off if we found 50 cents

We’d go crazy, we thought We Were Rich

Hmm

One bathroom sink, we’d all take turns

Once a week, go out to eat for pizza after church

And that old church, red carpet floors

Same old navy paisley tie Daddy always wore

And we’d sing hymns

They’d pass a plate when it was time to give

They’d put in a twenty, I thought We Were Rich

We didn’t have it all but we all thought we did

And Mama always said that we were blessed and I believed her

I never thought the grass was greener

On the other side of our old chain link fence

Yeah, We Were Rich

Hmm

I never saw New York, never took a plane

Once a year we’d drive out to the nearest KOA

And we’d light a fire (we’d light a fire)

Stare at the stars (stare at the stars)

And play flashlight tag with the people in the tent there next to ours

Time of our lives, we had a much as all the other kids

Maybe that’s why we thought We Were Rich

We didn’t have it all but we all thought we did

And I remember Mama saying we’re blessed and I believed her

I never thought the grass was greener

On the other side of our old chain link fence

Yeah, We Were Rich

Got a few more dollars in my pocket

Since the day I left that cotton town

And back there they all think I made it

God knows I’d trade it

For everything we had in that house

‘Cause We Were Rich

Yeah, We Were Rich

We didn’t have it all but we all thought we did

And Mama always said that we were blessed and I believed her

I never thought the grass was greener

On the other side of our old chain link fence

Yeah, We Were Rich

Yeah, We Were Rich

Uh, We Were Rich

Yeah, We Were Rich

Hmm