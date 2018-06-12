Watch Carrie Underwood’s Husband Try To Sing ‘Cry Pretty’ In Funny Video

Mike Fisher can’t sing pretty — at least that’s the case in the latest video Carrie Underwood posted on Instagram.

The hockey player was caught on camera singing in the car along to his wife’s song, “Cry Pretty,” and let’s just say he doesn’t quite have Underwood’s vocal range.

“You’re gonna start your new career as a country singer, babe?” Underwood jokingly, filming her husband.

“Heard that many times,” Fisher said, before returning to his version of carpool karaoke.

His vocals were so interesting (out of tune) that the whole family started laughing in the car!

