VOTE FOR OUR LAST MOVIE

This summer is moving so FAST! Our last movie of the Summer at UC Stadium at Laidley Field is Thursday, June 27th. And YOU decide what we show. Just vote below and Thursday, June 20, we will announce what you decide! Join us for all the fun Thursday’s at UC Stadium at Laidley Field!

The Fun starts at 6:00 pm!

FREE PARKING – FAMILY RESTROOMS – FUN

Concessions Available

And as it gets dark, sit down under the stars to enjoy a movie on the big screen!

VOTE AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS TO VOTE TO!

WHICH MOVIE WILL WE SHOW ON JUNE 27 FROM THE ABOVE LIST? Name *

WHICH ONE? TOP GUN - MAVERICK WONKA PAW PATROL - THE MOVIE GRAND TURISMO Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - <strong>please leave it blank</strong>:



–