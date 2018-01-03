Vin Diesel Was 2017’s Top-Grossing Actor

For the first time in almost 60 years, the three biggest movies at the box office last year all had FEMALE leads . . .

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with Daisy Ridley was the top-grossing movie of 2017, pulling in over $517 million domestically. And “Beauty and the Beast” with Emma Watson was second at $504 million. It was actually #1 until the LAST DAY of the year. “Star Wars” took the lead on December 31st.

“Wonder Woman” with Gal Gadot was third at $412.5 million. The last time the three top-grossing movies of the year all had female leads was 59 years ago in 1958. Here are three more year-end notes . . .

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has now made over a billion dollars worldwide. Which means the three movies since Disney bought the franchise have already pulled in more than the franchise COST. “The Force Awakens” made just over $2 billion. “Rogue One” made just over $1 billion. Disney paid about $4 billion for Lucasfilm in 2012.

2. The top-grossing actor of 2017 was Vin Diesel at $1.6 billion. “The Fate of the Furious” made over $1.2 billion worldwide. “Triple-X: The Return of Xander Cage” added about $350 million on top of that.

3. Overall, the domestic box office was down 2.3% compared to 2016. But it crossed the $11 billion mark for a third year in a row. Worldwide box office revenue grew 3%, and ended just short of $40 billion.

