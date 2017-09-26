VEHICLE PREPARATION KITS
Recommended Items for a Basic Winter Vehicle Kit
- Water, one gallon of water, for drinking and sanitation. (Replace every two years)
- Food, snack bars, granola bars, nuts
- Cell phone with charger, inverter or solar charger
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- A shovel, windshield scraper, and small broom
- Matches, Pocket Knife
- Extra Clothing (hats, socks, gloves, coats)
- Blankets
- Tow Chain or Rope, Road Salt or Sand, Booster Cables
- Emergency Flares and Fluorescent Distress Flag
- Have your vehicle serviced before winter to make sure everything is in order and all fluids are within acceptable ranges.