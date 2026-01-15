The dates are set for the winter 2026 United Food Operation (UFO) food drive and distributions, reports Elaine Harris, UFO Chairperson.

“We are excited to be opening our warehouse for the program kick off on January 16, 2026, at 11:00 A.M.” said Harris.

The 2026 UFO Food Drive will begin January 16 and conclude on April 4, 2026. She also noted that UFO will again participate in the National Letter Carriers Food Drive, happening on May 9. More information will follow.

