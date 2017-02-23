UFO AUCTION

Come join us for an afternoon of fun while we raise money to fight hunger in Kanawha & Putnam counties. All proceeds will go to purchase food for 12 local community food pantries.
We will have games, prizes, and a Silent Auction.
Where
Louie’s Lounge
Mardi Gras Casino & Resort
Cross Lanes, WV
Entry fee: $5
Games can be played for a small donation.
Cash bar wil be available.
Light snacks & entertainment provided.
The Silent Auction will include items from:
-
Mardi Gras Casino
-
Auto Zone
-
Embassy Suites
-
South Charleston Community Center
-
Pittsburgh Pirate game package w/parking
-
Four Points Sheraton
-
Comedy Zone Dinner Package
-
South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena
-
Mary Kay
-
Little Creek Golf
-
Kroger
-
Sabika
-
Electric Beach
-
Home Depot
-
and many more