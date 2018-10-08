TRUCK OR TREAT AT LITTLE CREEK 2018

Saturday – Oct. 27th at Little Creek Park (at The Rock) join WQBE and the City of South Charleston for Trunk or Treat at Little Creek! Free admission. All we ask is you be ready to hand out candy to all the kids and be in place and ready by 6pm. Also, if you will decorate your car or truck for Trunk or Treat, you’ll be eligible for our $250 Cash Prize for the Best Trunk or Treat Vehicle. Saturday night, Oct. 27th.

You can listen to the movie in your car or truck or bring blankets and/or lawn chairs and sit under the stars. MMMM, LLC will be there as well!

Trunk or Treat at Little Creek with the City of South Charleston and 97.5 WQBE!