Trick or Treat Times 2020

It is time to get Spooktacular in your neighborhood, and all the little ghosts and goblins to be on the hunt for sweet treats!!! However much like a lot of activities because of COVID-19 Halloween will be a little different this year. Here is a list of trick or treat times near you, but please keep in mind that these are all subject to change or be cancelled depending on what color your county is on the map!!! Also remember to practice social distancing, check your children’s candy, throw away any unwrapped items, if possible wipe items down, and if you are not participating make sure to turn off your porch light during Trick or Treat hours.