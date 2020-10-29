Trick or Treat Times
It is time to get Spooktacular in your neighborhood, and all the little ghosts and goblins to be on the hunt for sweet treats!!! However much like a lot of activities because of COVID-19 Halloween will be a little different this year. Here is a list of trick or treat times near you, but please keep in mind that these are all subject to change or be cancelled depending on what color your county is on the map!!! Also remember to practice social distancing, check your children’s candy, throw away any unwrapped items, if possible wipe items down, and if you are not participating make sure to turn off your porch light during Trick or Treat hours.
- Cabell County: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- City of Charleston: October 31 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Barboursville: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hurricane: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Huntington: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Poca: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ripley: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Kanawha County: October 31 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Braxton County: October 31 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Boone County: October 31 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Mason County: October 31 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nicholas County: October 31 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- West Hamlin: October 29 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Logan: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Man: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Chapmanville: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Eleanor: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Williamson: October 31 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Montgomery: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mingo County: October 31 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Clay: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Marmet: October 31 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wayne County: Canceled
- Town of Wayne: October 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Point Pleasant: October 29 – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- New Haven: October 29 – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hartford: October 29 – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Milton: October 31 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.