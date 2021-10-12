Trick or Treat 2021

It is almost time for all the little ghosts and goblins to come to your neighborhood in search of sweet treats, so here is a list of Trick or Treat times near you. Please keep checking back because several town and counties are still in the planning process for Trick or Treat.

Boone County:

-Saturday October 30th 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Cabell County:

-Huntington Friday October 29th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Jackson County:

-Ripley Saturday October 30th 6:00pm -7:30pm

Kanawha County:

-Charleston Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Marmet Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Montgomery Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Mason County:

-New Haven Thursday October 28th 6:00pm – 7:00pm

-Mason Thursday October 28th 6:00pm – 7:00pm

-Point Pleasant Thursday October 28th 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Putnam County:

-Scott Depot Saturday October 23rd Trunk or Treat at Teays Valley Church of God 4:00pm -6:00pm. Includes a Coat Giveaway for families in need

-Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat Friday October 29th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Winfield Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Webster County:

-Webster Springs Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 7:30pm Saturday

-Cowen Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Wood County

-Parkersburg Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 7:30pm

-Vienna Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 7:30pm

– Trunk-or-Treat at Spencer’s Landing Wednesday October 27th 6:00pm – 7:30pm