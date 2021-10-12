Trick or Treat 2021
It is almost time for all the little ghosts and goblins to come to your neighborhood in search of sweet treats, so here is a list of Trick or Treat times near you. Please keep checking back because several town and counties are still in the planning process for Trick or Treat.
Boone County:
-Saturday October 30th 5:00pm – 7:00pm
Cabell County:
-Huntington Friday October 29th 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Jackson County:
-Ripley Saturday October 30th 6:00pm -7:30pm
Kanawha County:
-Charleston Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm
-Marmet Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm
-Montgomery Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Mason County:
-New Haven Thursday October 28th 6:00pm – 7:00pm
-Mason Thursday October 28th 6:00pm – 7:00pm
-Point Pleasant Thursday October 28th 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Putnam County:
-Scott Depot Saturday October 23rd Trunk or Treat at Teays Valley Church of God 4:00pm -6:00pm. Includes a Coat Giveaway for families in need
-Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat Friday October 29th 6:00pm – 8:00pm
-Winfield Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Webster County:
-Webster Springs Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 7:30pm Saturday
-Cowen Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Wood County
-Parkersburg Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 7:30pm
-Vienna Saturday October 30th 6:00pm – 7:30pm
– Trunk-or-Treat at Spencer’s Landing Wednesday October 27th 6:00pm – 7:30pm