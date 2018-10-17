TRICK -or- TREAT 2018

The leaves are changing and fall is in the air, so you know what that means…. It is almost time for all the little ghost and goblins to come looking for sweet treats!!! Here is a list of trick-or-treat times and Halloween events throughout our area. Don’t see your community on the trick-or treat list??? Keep checking back because we will update the list with times and events as they are announced. Also all times are Countywide unless noted!!!

Trick-or-Treat Times…

-Cabell County – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Clay County – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Boone County – October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Jackson County – October 31st 5:30pm – 8:00pm(Ravenswood and Ripley see below)

-Fayette County – October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Kanawha County – October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Lincoln County – October 30th 5:30pm – 7:00pm(Hamlin see below)

-Mercer County – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Putnam County – October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Raleigh County – October 31st 5:00pm – 7:00pm

-Summers County – October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Halloween Events and Alternate Trick or Treat Times….

-Hamlin and West Hamlin will hold their Trick or Treat on October 31st 5:30pm – 7:00pm

-Ravenswood will hold their Trick or Treat October 31st 6:00pm – 8:30pm

-Ripley will hold their Trick or Treat October 31st 5:30pm – 7:00pm

-Boo-A-Rama, Tri-County YMCA will host their Boo-A-Rama October 19th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. This event is FREE and there will be plenty of activities and fun throughout the event!!!



-Pumpkin Carving and a Movie, The City of Logan on October 20th at 6:00pm invites you to carve a pumpkin for the Pumpkin House! Bring your family and friends!!! Some carving utensils will be provided, but please bring your own to make your pumpkin super awesome! Kids MUST have adult supervision in order to receive a pumpkin to carve. Pumpkins are free to carve and will be put on display at our City of Logan Hocus Pocus Festival Woman’s Club Pumpkin House. There will also be kid friendly music and movies, as well as free popcorn

-Trunk or Treat, First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston will be hosting Trunk or Treat from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Costumes encouraged (but not required!) there will also be cornhole, hot dogs, and (of course) tons of candy!!!

-Beckley Haunted Coal Mine,513 Ewart Avenue, Beckley, October 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, and 27th. From 6:00pm -10:00pm and Admission is $15.00.

-10th Annual Haunted Trail, Jackson County Fair Grounds, October 26th and 27th 8:00pm – 11:00pm(on both nights). Admission is… Haunted Trail-$5.00, Wagon Rides-$3.00,Petting Zoo-$1.00, and Face Painting & Photo Booth-Donations Appreciated.

-Haunted Hayride Hysteria, Rt 129 W., Mt. Nebo, October 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th 6:30pm – 10:00pm. Admission is $14.00, and $6.00 for 10 and under(Must be accompanied by an Adult!!!). Proceeds from this event will go towards the Nicholas County Humane Society.

-Trail of Horrors, Sissonville Middle School, October 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, and 31st 8:00pm – 11:0pm. Admission is $10.00 per person with a $1.00 discount is you donate a non-perishable food item. This trail is not recommended for children under 6 years old!!! There will also be a movie, concessions, and face painting. All proceeds from this event will go help repair Sissonville Middle School’s baseball field!!!

-Trunk or Treat and Hocus Pocus Festival – City of Logan will host their annual Trunk or Treat and Hocus Pocus Festival October 27th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm. There will be rock painting, The Women’s Club Pumpkin House, Hay Rides, music, and a movie to wrap up the evening’s events.