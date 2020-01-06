Tri-State Arena Cross 2020 Indoor Championship Series will be coming to Huntington on January 31 & February 1, 2020.And will feature professional & amateur motocross riders from across the Tri-State competing for cash prizes. Professionals will race for over $10,000 cash and amateurs will compete for their share of $10,000 in prizes. The indoor championship series will be held in Salem VA, Pikeville KY, Lexington, KY, and end with the final race for the championship in Huntington, WV. The 2020 event will bring excitement to the entire family with thrilling, unpredictable races and new this year – stunts by YouTube sensation Ronnie Mac. Amateur classes will be open to boys and girls as young as age 7. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and races will begin at 7:00 p.m. each night. For more information about this event visit www.bigsandyarena.com