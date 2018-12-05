TRAVIS TRITT – Outlaws & Renegades Tour – 2019

TRAVIS TRITT

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

WITH SPECIAL GUEST THE CADILLAC THREE

OUTLAWS & RENEGADES TOUR

APRIL 12, 2019

CHARLESTON COLISEUM | 7PM

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 10AM

AT THE CHARLESTON COLISEUM BOX OFFICE, ONLINE AT TICKETMASTER.COM OR CHARGE BY PHONE 800-745-3000

TRAVIS TRITT – Grammy award-winning artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at Charleston Coliseum on April 12. The performance is one of the many stops on Tritt’s stateside tour, which has received rave reviews from concertgoers and critics alike. Tickets range from $39.50-$65.00 and are available for purchase at the Charleston Coliseum box office or online at ticketmaster.com. Nearly three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe.

A Marietta, Ga. native, Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” His career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts.

This month, Tritt will appear as a celebrity panelist on the USA Network series REAL COUNTRY, premiering Nov. 13, alongside Shania Twain and Jake Owen. In each hour-long episode, Twain, Owen, and Tritt will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos, and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter , Instagram, and Facebook.

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND – In the early fall of 1973 The Marshall Tucker Band was still a young and hungry group out to prove themselves every time they hit the stage. Their debut album had already spawned numerous hits.The band’s recent release of their Live! From Englishtown album is a time capsule from that period. “We were a bunch of young guys who didn’t know any boundaries” says founding member and longtime lead singer Doug Gray. As it turned out, the collective talents of The Marshall Tucker Band took them very far indeed. Today the band records on its own RAMBLIN’ RECORDS Label (distributed by Sony / RED) and continues to release new and previously unreleased material.

The Marshall Tucker Band got its start in Spartanburg, S.C. when Gray teamed up with Tommy Caldwell and Toy Caldwell, Paul T. Riddle, George McCorkle and Jerry Eubanks, borrowing the name “Marshall Tucker” from a piano tuner whose name was found on a key ring in their old rehearsal space. In 1972, they signed with Capricorn Records, the same label that guided The Allman Brothers Band, Wet Willie, and others to national fame. The MTB opened shows for The Allman Brothers in 1973, and the following year, they began to headline their own shows across America due to the platinum-plus sales of their debut album. They toured constantly playing sheds, stadiums, theaters, fairs, and festivals.

In years to come, The Marshall Tucker Band would wow critics and influence major country acts like Alabama, The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, and Travis Tritt with its definitive blend of rock, rhythm & blues, jazz, country, and gospel. Now, thanks to the expanding scope of today’s music, a new generation of fans is learning what the rest of their fans have known for so long- that good music knows no boundaries. Along the way, the band has recorded twenty two studio albums, three DVDs, three live albums and many compilations. In 1980 Tommy Caldwell died as a result of injuries from an auto accident. In 1984 Toy Caldwell, George McCorkle, and Paul Riddle decided to retire. Doug Gray and Jerry Eubanks with the blessings of the other three continued to record and perform as The Marshall Tucker Band. 1n 1993 Toy Caldwell, who wrote the majority of their songs, passed away, as did George McCorkle in 2007. Jerry Eubanks retired in 1996 and Doug Gray continues to lead the current band of fine musicians winning new young fans as well as satisfying the loyal fans of several generations.

Years of rigorous tour schedules earned the band the respect of critics and countless dedicated fans. With hit singles like “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Fire On The Mountain,” “Can’t You See,” and “Take The Highway,” The Marshall Tucker Band earned seven gold and three platinum albums while they were on the Capricorn Records label. During the 90’s, the MTB scored four hit singles on Billboard’s country chart and one on Billboard’s gospel chart. Their music has also been featured on the soundtracks of movies such as Smokey and the Bandit, Blow, The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper, Shipwrecked, Crank 2, Don’t Mess with Zohan, Stop Loss, Swing Vote, Taking Chance and many others as well as many TV Shows.

“The buying public never really cared whether we were country or rock and roll” says Gray. “They called us a Southern rock band, but we have always played everything from country, jazz, blues, Rock & Roll and all things in-between.