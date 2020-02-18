TRACE ADKINS – Clay Center 5/7/20

Trace Adkins

The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Thursday, May 7th at 7:30PM

The Clay Center is proud to present Trace Adkins live in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall on Thursday, May 7th at 7:30PM. The 57-year-old is as fired up as ever to be back on the road this year, taking his music to the fans once again in The Way I Wanna Go Tour.

A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Trace Adkins has made his mark on the country-music industry. 11 million albums sold. GRAMMY nominations. CMT and ACM awards. Nearly 200 million plays on YouTube. With one million followers on Spotify and over one billion spins on Pandora (10 million spins per month), the longstanding country icon has yet to lose any of his trademark passion and killer instinct for his craft.