TRACE ADKINS – Clay Center 5/7/20
Trace Adkins
The Way I Wanna Go Tour
Thursday, May 7th at 7:30PM
The Clay Center is proud to present Trace Adkins live in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall on Thursday, May 7th at 7:30PM. The 57-year-old is as fired up as ever to be back on the road this year, taking his music to the fans once again in The Way I Wanna Go Tour.
A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Trace Adkins has made his mark on the country-music industry. 11 million albums sold. GRAMMY nominations. CMT and ACM awards. Nearly 200 million plays on YouTube. With one million followers on Spotify and over one billion spins on Pandora (10 million spins per month), the longstanding country icon has yet to lose any of his trademark passion and killer instinct for his craft.
Pre-sale access for Trace Akins begins to select audiences including the Clay Center Concert Club on Tuesday, February 18th.
General public on sale begins Friday, February 21st at 10:00am.
REGISTER TO WIN FREE TICKETS HERE:
Just tell WQBE’s Kidd Conley what Trace song you wanna hear at 5 O’Clock
Kidd will select at random from all entries and if it’s you
not only will Kidd kick off the 5 O’clock hour with your favorite Trace Song, but you get to help and win Free Tickets to the Show!
Sign up here: