“The Boot” has a list of the Top Five Country Music Videos of the Year, so far. They went for clips that told a story, shared a message, or were visually stunning. It’s topped by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You”.

They’re followed by Dolly Parton’s “When Life Is Good Again” . . . Ashley McBryde’s “Martha Divine” . . . then Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name” . . . and Cam’s “Till There’s Nothing Left”.

(Complete Sheet)