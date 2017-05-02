Tom Hanks bombs at the Weekend Box Office! #WQBENightShow

“The Fate of the Furious” stayed on top of the Box Office for a third week with $19.4 million. But the big story this weekend is that TOM HANKS had one of the worst opening weekends of his career.

His new movie “The Circle”, with Emma Watson and John Boyega, made a mere $9.3 million. It was even beaten by a Bollywood movie called “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “The Fate of the Furious”, $19.4 million. Up to $192.7 million in its 3rd week.

2. NEW: “How to be a Latin Lover”, $12 million.

3. NEW: “ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, $10.1 million.

4. NEW: “The Circle”, $9.3 million.

5. “The Boss Baby”, $9.1 million. Up to $148.5 million in its 5th week.

6. “Beauty and the Beast”, $6.4 million. Up to $480.1 million in its 7th week.

7. “Going in Style”, $3.6 million. Up to $37.3 million in its 4th week.

8. “Smurfs: The Lost Village”, $3.32 million. Up to $37.7 million in its 4th week.

9. “Gifted”, $3.3 million. Up to $15.8 million in its 4th week.

10. “Unforgettable”, $2.3 million. Up to $8.9 million in its 2nd week.

Meanwhile, the limited release “Sleight” opened with $1.7 million in 565 theaters.

( Credit to Complete Sheet )