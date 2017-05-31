Tiger gets busted #WQBENightShow

TIGER WOODS was arrested for DUI at 3:00 A.M. yesterday morning in Jupiter, Florida. TMZ claims a cop smelled alcohol on his breath, but Tiger was acting “arrogant,” and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

But Tiger released a statement last night where he blamed the whole thing on prescription meds. He said, quote, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Alcohol was NOT involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly.

“I’d like to apologize with all my heart . . . I expect more from myself, too. I’ll do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

