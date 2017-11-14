“Thor” Kept the Top Spot at the Box Office

Despite two major debuts this weekend, “Thor: Ragnarok” kept the top spot at the box office with $56.6 million in its second week.

“Daddy’s Home 2” debuted with a solid $30 million, and “Murder on the Orient Express” made $28.2 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “Thor: Ragnarok”, $56.6 million. Up to $211.6 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: “Daddy’s Home 2”, $30 million.

3. NEW: “Murder on the Orient Express”, $28.2 million.

4. “A Bad Moms Christmas”, $11.5 million. Up to $39.9 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Jigsaw”, $3.4 million. Up to $34.4 million in its 3rd week.

6. “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween”, $2.1 million. Up to $45.9 million in its 4th week.

7. “Geostorm”, $1.5 million. Up to $31.6 million in its 4th week.

8. “Blade Runner 2049”, $1.4 million. Up to $88 million in its 6th week.

9. “Happy Death Day”, $1.3 million. Up to $55 million in its 5th week.

10. “Lady Bird”, $1.2 million. Up to $1.8 million in its 2nd week.

