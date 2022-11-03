THOMAS RHETT IS NEXT





CONCERT CHALLEGE STARTS MONDAY

Listen for chances to call in and win FREE Tickets! We have put songs under 30 numbers.

The correct caller picks 2 numbers between 1 and 30.

If the songs match – they WIN! – If NOT – they listen to play again!

To help keep up with the songs – download our game sheet!



Multi-Platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40

cities next summer, today revealing US tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23, produced by Live

Nation, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled by Marathon. Known for his “bombastic, good time

energy” (Esquire), after kicking off 2023 in Canada, the summer tour will begin May 4 in Des Moines, IA

at Wells Fargo Arena with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, and end at Thomas Rhett’s hometown

Nashville, TN, at Bridgestone Arena on September 23, 2023. And will make a stop in Charleston on June 23, 2023

Pre-sale tickets first go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, November

8th. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning

Tuesday at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 10th at 10pm local time through the Citi

Entertainment program at www.citientertainment.com. The general public will have access to tickets

beginning Friday, November 11th at 10am local time at ThomasRhett.com.