LIFE CHANGES TOUR



THOMAS RHETT

WITH BRETT YOUNG AND MIDLAND

FRIDAY, SEPT 28, 2018

CHARLESTON CIVIC CENTER – CHARLESTON, WV

Listen to win tickets before you can buy them

WQBE’s Morning Air Show has our Song of the Day at 7:10am all week.



TICKETS TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 6 @ 10AM EST VIA LIVENATION.COM