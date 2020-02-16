Congrats to Sarah Newcomb at K2 Kustoms in St. Albans! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free delicious #BarnyardBBQ for all! Scroll down to enter for next week!!

BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to Dave Harless over at Sears Monument in Charleston! He is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free delicious #BarnyardBBQ for all!

Congrats to Justina at The Lincoln Journal in Hamlin, WV! She’s this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnyardBBQ for all! 😋

Congrats to Terry Harvey over at Tyler Mountain Water! He’s this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnyardBBQ for all! 😋

BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to Josh Morgan over at Burdette’s Camping Center in Winfield, WV!! He is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋

Congrats to Yvonne Williard over at ABC Pediatrics in Charleston! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋

Dana Allen at Dana Transport in Nitro is this week’s Hump Day Hero! Thanks for a great job and enjoy the Barnyard BBQ!



BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to Patty Stover over at the City Of Charleston Street Dept! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnyardBBQ for all!

Congrats to Cathy Burford and the crew at Milam’s Custom Meats of Charleston! Today’s Hump Day Hero! We delivered free Barnyard Bar-B-Q on Wednesday!

Congrats to Kenny Lucas over at Nitro Public Works! He’s today’s #HumpDayHero! Free delicious #BarnYardBBQ for all!!!!

Ricky Tucker at WeCare Medical in South Charleston is our latest HUMP DAY HERO!



Congrats to Keith Conley and his crew at Valley Park in Hurricane! Keith is this week’s Hump Day Hero with Barnyard Bar-B-Q! YOU could be our next Hump Day Hero! Sign up below!



BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to Jon Davis over at the Putnam County Animal Shelter! He’s this week’s #HumpDayHero! Enjoy the free #BarnyardBBQ and THANK YOU for all that you and your crew do for our furry friends! 🐶 🐱

Congrats to Amanda Humphreys over at BioScrip in Charleston! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! She got the entire office hooked up with delicious #BarnYardBBQ!

Congrats to SSG Daniel Hoke over at the WV National Guard! He is this week’s Hump Day Hero! There’s no better day than today on September 11th to hook these HEROS up with free #BarnYardBBQ! Thank you for defending our freedom!!

Congrats to Laura Fauber at Primelending in Hurricane! She is this week’s#HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋

Congrats to Christine VanNostrand over at Charleston Heart Clinic! She is this week’s#HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋

Congrats to Hannah Johnson over at Stewart & Thaxton Plastic Surgery in Charleston! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all!

Congrats to Becky Harvey over at the Buffalo Library! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free delicious #BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋

Congratulations to Patricia Stover at Edible Arrangements in Teays Valley. This week’s Hump Day Hero and winner of Barnyard BBQ



BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :





Congrats to Shawna Goodwin over at WV Division Of Highways Headquarters in Charleston! She was this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQfor all! #WQBE

Congrats to David Hodges over at the Charleston Fire Dept! He is this week’s HumpDayHero! Free#BarnYardBBQ for all these hardworking HEROS!

Congrats to Jeana over at Dr. Shane Holmes Orthodontics in Hurricane! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋

Congrats to Jeff Tracy at Twin River Hardwood in Winfield, WV! Jeff is today’s Hump Day Hero! He won his entire crew free lunch from Barnyard Bar-B-Q! You can win next week.. just sign up below!

BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to David Stewart over at King’s Tire Service In Eleanor! He is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for his entire hard working crew 😋

Congratulations to Deputy, Mike Matthews at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in Charleston, WV! Mike is this week’s Hump Day Hero with Barnyard Bar-B-Q! Anytime WQBE gets the opportunity to serve some of Charleston’s finest.. we take it! We love our members of Law Enforcement and consider it an honor to give something back to them!

Congrats to Vickie Samms of Real Estate Resources in Charleston! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all of their hard workers!

Congrats to Joy Rose over at the VA Clinic! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all 😋 #WQBE

Congrats to Virginia Thomasson and the awesome gang at Po’ Boys Auto in Chelyan, WV! They won free lunch from #BarnyardBarBQ this week! They’re this week’s #humpdayhero Sign your office up below!

Congrats to our buddy Scott Allen over at Moses Ford Used Cars in St Albans! He is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all!





Congratulations to Kerri Cooper at United Way of Central West Virginia! She is this weeks #HumpDayHero! Kerri won her whole crew free lunch from Barnyard Bar-B-Q!

BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to Brittany over at K-9 Designs in Belle! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero ! Even the #WQBE Rabbit got a grooming session! Brittany earned free #BarnYardBBQ for all of her coworkers

Bryan Byrd at Dunn Engineers in Charleston! Bryan won his whole crew free lunch from Barnyard Bar-B-Q delivered by the WQBE Rabbit! You could be next! Sign up below!

BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to Twila St. Clair of York in Cross Lanes! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! FREE #BarnyardBBQ for all! (3-6-19)

Congrats to Sonney Campbell over at Pipe Plus Inc! He is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for his entire hard working staff! 😋 (2-20-19)

Tiffany at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association (Animal Shelter) is this week’s Hump Day Hero (2/6/19)



Congrats to Lori Smith at Suddenlink in Scott Depot – This week’s Hump Day Hero



Congrats to Mick Goodwin over at A-1 Body Shop in Charleston! He is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋

Congrats to James Sayre of Chestnut Street Auto Service in South Charleston! He was this week’s#HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all!

Another Hump Day Hero – Heather with the DNR is South Charleston.



Congrats to Bobby Walker over at ERIKS in Poca! He is our #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all 😋

Congrats to Cody Rose at Surplus Property in Dunbar! Cody is our Hump Day Hero!

Congrats to Tina Reed over at the WV RN Board in South Charleston! She is our #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! #WQBE

Congrats to Tyler Johnson at Eddie’s Tires in Poca. He is this week’s Hump Day Hero



Congrats to Hanna Hunt over at City National in Cross Lanes! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all! #WQBE — in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Missy at the WV DNR in Alum Creek is our Hump Day Hero on 11/21/18



Congrats to Mary Ashby of the Charleston Parole Office! She is our #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all!

Gena Elliott at Holistic Inc. in St. Albans – our latest Hump Day Hero with Barnyard BBQ



BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Congrats to David Moore at AEP in St. Albans. He is this weeks Hump Day Hero!



Congrats to Ann Akers of Abbott’s Wrecker in Nitro! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free#BarnYardBBQ for all! 😋



Congrats to Amber Wright from Just For Kids Dentistry in St Albans! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnyardBBQ for all!



Congrats to Drew Orcutt from Dougherty Company in Charleston!

Hump Day Hero on 9/29/18



Winner Stephanie Laney at Hurricane Equipment – Our Hump Day Hero on 9/12/18



Congrats to Stephanie Laney at Hurricane Equipment in Culloden! She is this week’s #HumpDayHero! Free #BarnYardBBQ for all!



