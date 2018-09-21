This Day In Country Music History

Sept 21st 1967, Born on this day in Ridgeland, Mississippi, was Faith Hill, country singer, songwriter known both for her commercial success and her marriage to fellow country star Tim McGraw. Hill has sold over 40 million records worldwide and scored eight #1 singles and three #1 albums on the US Country charts. Her Soul2Soul II Tour 2006 with McGraw became the highest-grossing country tour of all time. In 2009 Billboard named her as the #1 Adult Contemporary artist of the decade 2000-2009.

