Sept 14th 1958, Born on this day in Harlingen, Texas, was singer-songwriter, Beth Nielsen Chapman who has written many Country hits including: co-songwriter of Faith Hill’s “This Kiss”, Trisha Yearwood (“Down On My Knees”, “You Say You Will”, “Trying to Love You”), Martina McBride (“Happy Girl”), Willie Nelson (“Nothing I Can Do About It Now”, “Ain’t Necessarily So”, “If My World Didn’t Have You”).

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)