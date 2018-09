Sept 13th 2009, Taylor Swift became the first country music artist to win an MTV Music Video award at the 2009 event, winning a Best Female Video for “You Belong with Me.” Hip-hop artist and producer Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech, saying that another video should have won. This resulted in a media stir for several days; eventually, West apologizes — first on his blog, and then by personally contacting Swift.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)