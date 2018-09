Sept 11th 1981, Born on this day in Augusta, Georgia, was Charles Kelley, country music singer-songwriter with Lady Antebellum, who scored the 2009 US #1 Country hit “I Run To You.” The group won five awards at the 2011 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Need You Now.” Lady Antebellum was also awarded the Best Country Album award at the 54th Grammy Awards.

