August 4th 1999, Lonestar’s hit, “Amazed,” spent its eighth week at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, becoming the first song to do so since Jack Greene’s 1966 hit, “There Goes My Everything.” In several other charts, including Radio & Records, “Amazed” reigns for nine weeks, which made it the longest-lasting #1 single since 1966’s “Almost Persuaded” by David Houston.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)