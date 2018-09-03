This Day In Country Music History

Sept 3rd 1933, Born on this day in Spalding, Nebraska, was Tompall Glaser, who recorded as a solo artist and with his brothers Chuck and Jim in the trio Tompall & the Glaser Brothers. He scored the 1975 solo hit with Shel Silverstein’s “Put Another Log on the Fire”, which peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and appeared with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Jessi Colter on the album Wanted! The Outlaws. Glaser died August 13, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee, aged 79, after a long illness.

