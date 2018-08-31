This Day In Country Music History

August 31st 1977, Crystal Gayle was at #1 on the US Country chart with “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”. The song was written by Richard Leigh and first appeared on Gayle’s 1977 album, We Must Believe in Magic. The song became Gayle’s first, (and biggest), crossover pop hit, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 3 weeks, and won the singer a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. In 1999, the song was recognized by ASCAP as one of the ten most-performed songs of the 20th century.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)