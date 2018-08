August 30th 1949, Hank Williams went into Herzog Studio in Cincinnati to record “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”. Williams wrote the song originally intending that the words be spoken, rather than sung. The song about loneliness was largely inspired by his troubled relationship with wife Audrey Sheppard and was released as the B side to “My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It” which was a #2 hit in 1949.

