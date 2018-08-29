This Day In Country Music History

August 29th 1952, Born on this day in Durham, North Carolina, was Don Schlitz, country music songwriter who has earned two Grammys, as well as four ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year awards. Since 1993, Schlitz has also been a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Schlitz’ first hit as a songwriter was Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler”, which became a crossover country hit in 1978. Garth Brooks, Randy Travis, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker and The Judds have all recorded his songs.

