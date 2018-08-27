This Day In Country Music History

August 27th 1960, The last ever Louisiana Hayride show was broadcast. What started as a country music radio show and later became a television show was broadcast from the Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium in Shreveport, Louisiana, that from 1948 to 1960 helped to launch the careers of some of the greatest names in American country & western music. The creators of the show took the name from the 1941 book with that title by Harnett Thomas Kane.

