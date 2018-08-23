This Day In Country Music History

August 23rd 1969, Johnny Cash was at #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with “A Boy Named Sue”. The song tells the tale of a young man’s quest for revenge on a father who abandoned him at 3 years of age and whose only contribution to his entire life was naming him Sue, commonly a feminine name, which results in the young man suffering from ridicule and harassment by everyone he meets in his travels. Also on this day Chet Atkins appeared as the special guest on this week’s Johnny Cash ABC television music variety show.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)