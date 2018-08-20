This Day In Country Music History

August 20th 1923, Born on this day in Galloway, Texas was American country music singer-songwriter James Travis Reeves who became known as Jim Reeves, (Gentleman Jim). With records charting from the 1950s to the 1980s, he became well known as a practitioner of the Nashville sound. Reeves who scored over ten Country music #1’s died in a plane crash on 31st July 1964 aged 40. He is a member of both the Country Music and Texas Country Music Halls of Fame.

