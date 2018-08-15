This Day In Country Music History

15th August 1946, Born on this day in Elk City, Oklahoma, was Jimmy Webb, songwriter. His country hits include “Highwayman,” by Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson; and “Wichita Lineman” and “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” by Glen Campbell. “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” was the third most performed song in the fifty years between 1940 to 1990. Webb is the only artist ever to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics, and orchestration.

