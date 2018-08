August 14th 1966, “Almost Persuaded” by David Houston was at #1 on the Country chart. The song spent nine weeks at #1 and has since gone on to become a country standard. For 46 years and two months, no #1 song matched the chart-topping longevity of “Almost Persuaded,” until Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” notched its ninth week atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart the week of December 15, 2012.

