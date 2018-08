August 10th 1928, Born on this day in Olton, Texas was Jimmy Ray Dean the American country music singer, television host, and businessman who had the 1961 country crossover hit “Big Bad John”. Dean became a national television personality in the late 50’s with his television series, The Jimmy Dean Show and is also famous as the creator of the ‘Jimmy Dean sausage brand’. Dean died of natural causes at the age of 81, on June 13, 2010.

