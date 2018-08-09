This Day In Country Music History

August 9th 1980, The Urban Cowboy soundtrack double album was at #1 on the US Country chart. The album spawned numerous Top 10 Billboard Country Singles, such as #1 “Lookin’ for Love” by Johnny Lee, #1 “Stand by Me” by Mickey Gilley, #3 (AC chart), “Could I Have This Dance” by Anne Murray, and #4 “Love the World Away” by Kenny Rogers. The film is said to have started the 1980s boom in pop-country music known as the “Urban Cowboy Movement” also known as Neo-Country or Hill Boogie.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)